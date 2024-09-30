Suspect arrested in Phoenix hit-and-run crash that left man dead, several hurt

article

The Brief A man accused of fleeing the scene following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix has been arrested. Enrique Cortez, 67, died as a result of the crash. Four other people were hurt, including two children. Luis Ybarra, 21, is accused of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious injury.



A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash near downtown Phoenix that left one person dead and several people hurt.

The crash happened on Sept. 26 near 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the scene and found three vehicles involved in a crash. Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital.

One of the adults died at the hospital. He was identified as 67-year-old Enrique Cortez.

The remaining four are in serious condition but are expected to survive.

The driver of a fourth vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, police said.

On Sept. 30, police said 21-year-old Luis Ybarra was identified as the hit-and-run driver. Ybarra was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious injury.