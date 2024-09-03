Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Suspect barricaded for hours apprehended in City of Maricopa, chemical agents deployed

By
Published  September 3, 2024 8:53pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

MARICOPA, Ariz. - Police in the town of Maricopa arrested a 31-year-old man who barricaded himself for hours in a bedroom of a home near the intersection of John Wayne Parkway and Bowlin Road. 

According to a report from the City of Maricopa, police attempted to pull over Stephen Meriwether near John Wayne Parkway and Honeycutt Avenue when the driver fled to a home where he barricaded himself in the attic.

Pinal County Regional SWAT Team and Chandler Police were called to assist in the apprehension.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix Live:

After two hours of negotiation, chemical agents were used to force the suspect out of the home. 

He surrendered around 6:30 p.m. and no shots were fired.

Meriweather is facing unlawful flight charges and pending warrants. 

Map of where the incident took place: