Suspect barricaded for hours apprehended in City of Maricopa, chemical agents deployed

Police in the town of Maricopa arrested a 31-year-old man who barricaded himself for hours in a bedroom of a home near the intersection of John Wayne Parkway and Bowlin Road.

According to a report from the City of Maricopa, police attempted to pull over Stephen Meriwether near John Wayne Parkway and Honeycutt Avenue when the driver fled to a home where he barricaded himself in the attic.

Pinal County Regional SWAT Team and Chandler Police were called to assist in the apprehension.

After two hours of negotiation, chemical agents were used to force the suspect out of the home.

He surrendered around 6:30 p.m. and no shots were fired.

Meriweather is facing unlawful flight charges and pending warrants.

