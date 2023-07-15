Expand / Collapse search
Suspect brandishes knife, demands money from delivery driver in Phoenix

Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Sgt. Brian Bowers says the suspect pulled out a knife and engaged in a fight with the victim before fleeing the scene near 18th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

On June 27, 2023, Bowers says the suspect approached a delivery truck driver, brandished a knife, and began demanding money from the driver. 

"They get into a little fight. The victim ends up getting kicked. Got pushed to the ground. The suspect grabs his wallet and runs off with the wallet, so we're looking for the suspect, armed and dangerous. He did have a knife. He was very physical and violent with our victim here as well," said Bowers. 

Search for Phoenix robbery suspect continues

"We don't see the actual confrontation itself, but we do see the suspect as described on the call passing that surveillance camera," added Bowers. 

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a Hispanic male, 28–38 years old. He was wearing sunglasses, a black Reebok sweatshirt with a large logo on it, shorts, and gray shoes. He was not wearing a mask.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS

Map of the area:


 