Police say a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Surprise.

The shooting happened on March 28 near Litchfield Road and Grand Avenue.

SkyFOX video from the scene shows a large police presence in the Walmart parking lot.

No officers were hurt.

There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area of where shooting happened: