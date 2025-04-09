Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in decades-old sex crimes indicted; Lori Vallow Daybell trial latest | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 9, 2025 6:43pm MST
PHOENIX - From the indictment of a man accused of committing sex crimes decades ago to a recap of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial proceedings today, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

1. Suspect in decades-old sex crimes indicted

Arizona man indicted for decades-old sex crimes

Dat Vu, 45, allegedly committed the crimes in Phoenix and Glendale between 2000 and 2005.

2. FBI chief no longer serving as acting head of ATF 

Kash Patel reportedly removed as acting ATF director

FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly no longer the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

3. Tense moments in court for ‘Doomsday Mom’

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 3

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

4. UFC star's Phoenix home burglarized

UFC star Henry Cejudo's Phoenix home burglarized days after taking down suspect

The Phoenix home of UFC fighter Henry Cejudo was burglarized Tuesday morning, just days after he took down an alleged drunk driver that crashed into his neighbor's house.

5. Decades-old Phoenix deli to close its doors

Cheese n Stuff Deli to close its doors after decades in midtown Phoenix

They say cheese gets better with age, but a Valley cheese shop that opened in the 1940s is wrapping things up at the end of the month.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Temps nearing triple digits in Phoenix

Temps are on the rise in the Valley! On Wednesday, we'll see a high near 98 degrees.

