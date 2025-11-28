Suspect detained after 3-car road rage incident: Mesa PD

The Brief Mesa police detained a suspect after a road rage incident involving three vehicles near Alma School and Main. The man fled and resisted arrest before officers used less-lethal means to detain him. Reports of gunfire were not supported by evidence; no serious injuries were reported.



Mesa police say a man is in custody after a road rage incident involving three vehicles.

What we know:

Just before midnight, officers received a call for service at Alma School Road and Main Street.

"The caller reported a collision involving three vehicles, and two men were seen running south from the scene," stated Detective J. Dreyer of the Mesa Police Department.

According to investigators, when officers arrived, they found the collision was intentional, and at least one person fled the scene coming from the suspect's vehicle.

What they're saying:

The suspect was later found in a nearby trailer park. Police say he resisted arrest, and officers used less-lethal force to take him into custody.

"Additionally, the K9 was deployed and bit the suspect, leading to him being taken into custody. A later search from the K9 led to officers locating a crow bar that the suspect was seen carrying away from the scene by witnesses," stated Dreyer.

The backstory:

There were reports of gunfire during the confrontation, but officers say no evidence of gunshots was found at the scene.

"Witnesses later positively identified the suspect before he was taken to the hospital and later booked into jail for charges including aggravated assault," said Dreyer.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been released.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.

Map of the crime scene area