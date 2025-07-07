Expand / Collapse search
Suspect detained after Mesa shooting sends 1 person to the hospital: PD

Published  July 7, 2025 1:45pm MST
    • One person suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting in Mesa.
    • The shooting happened in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road.
    • A suspect has been detained, according to Mesa Police.

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police say they have detained one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another person with life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road.

"Preliminary information suggests the incident resulted from some sort of altercation between the adults involved," read a portion of the brief statement.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect or the victim, nor did they reveal the nature of the fight that led to the shooting.

Officials say they believe the incident is isolated, and there is no danger to the public.

Area where the incident happened

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Mesa Police Department.

