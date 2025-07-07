Suspect detained after Mesa shooting sends 1 person to the hospital: PD

The Brief One person suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting in Mesa. The shooting happened in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road. A suspect has been detained, according to Mesa Police.



Mesa Police say they have detained one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another person with life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road.

"Preliminary information suggests the incident resulted from some sort of altercation between the adults involved," read a portion of the brief statement.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect or the victim, nor did they reveal the nature of the fight that led to the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Officials say they believe the incident is isolated, and there is no danger to the public.

Area where the incident happened