Suspect detained after Mesa shooting sends 1 person to the hospital: PD
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police say they have detained one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another person with life-threatening injuries.
What we know:
The incident reportedly happened in the area of Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road.
"Preliminary information suggests the incident resulted from some sort of altercation between the adults involved," read a portion of the brief statement.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the suspect or the victim, nor did they reveal the nature of the fight that led to the shooting.
Dig deeper:
Officials say they believe the incident is isolated, and there is no danger to the public.