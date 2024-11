article

A suspect is down following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

The shooting happened just before 12 p.m. on Nov. 5 near 3rd Street and Clarendon Avenue.

"Officers are not injured. One suspect is down. No one is outstanding," Phoenix Police wrote on X.

The public is advised to avoid the area.