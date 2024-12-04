Suspect in Goodyear sexual assault incident arrested: PD

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault incident in Goodyear. Police were called to the parking lot of a big-box retailer near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road on November 12. Police have not identified the suspect, but did say the suspect is a man.



Per a statement, police made the arrest on Dec. 4. The suspect was not identified, but was described as a man.

"He is currently being interviewed and will be booked on multiple felony charges later this evening," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say the incident happened on November 12, when officers responded to an assault call at the parking lot of a Super Target. While officials did not mention the location of the Super Target, a photo uploaded to Google shows a Target location with the moniker in the area of Cotton Lane and Yuma Road.

"During this initial investigation, the victim reported being sexually assaulted and choked during the incident," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the suspect is accused of multiple crimes, including aggravated assault, sexual assault, and enticement.