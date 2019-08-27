Suspect injured in Phoenix police officer-involved shooting

Phoenix police say a suspect is expected to survive following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a home in the area of 36th Street and E. Palm Lane after receiving reports of someone firing shots into the air.

When officers arrived at the scene, they knocked on the suspect's door who answered the door while holding a long rifle.

One of the officers opened fire on the suspect.

"The suspect did not sustain any life-threatening injuries," Detective Samudio said. "He was placed into custody transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. No officer were hurt. No damage to the neighborhood or anybody."

Police have not identified the suspect.

No officers were injured.