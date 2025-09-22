Suspect linked by DNA in violent Phoenix assault case

The Brief Luis Tapia, 24, has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated assault after a woman was found unconscious in a Phoenix alley last month. Detectives used surveillance video and DNA evidence to link Tapia to the crime. He reportedly admitted to assaulting the victim after his arrest.



Phoenix Police have arrested a man in connection with a violent sexual assault that took place last month.

What we know:

Luis Tapia, 24, is accused of multiple charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, a woman was found unconscious and bloody in an alley on Aug. 14 with serious injuries and broken bones near 46th Street and Oak Street. Detectives linked Tapia to the assault through surveillance video from a nearby Costco and DNA collected at the scene.

After his arrest, Tapia reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim, hitting her 10 times, kicking her and jumping on her during the attack.

The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

What's next:

Tapia has been booked into jail and is awaiting his next court date.