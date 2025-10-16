Suspect in Phoenix cold case murder extradited back to the U.S.: PD

The Brief Phoenix Police say a man who allegedly killed 25-year-old Evin Paulos in 2017 has been brought back to the Valley. The suspect was previously identified as Michael Anthony Arredondo. Arredondo, now 34, was arrested in Mexico.



Phoenix Police say the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man eight years ago is back in the country.

What we know:

In a statement released on Oct. 16, Phoenix Police say 34-year-old Michael Anthony Arredondo was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement authorities.

"[Arredondo] was subsequently extradited to the United States, where he was transferred into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Arredondo, according to investigators, is accused of killing Evin Paulos in 2017.

Per Phoenix Police's initial statement, passersby noticed an unresponsive man at a lot near Pinnacle Peak Road and Cave Creek Road on June 3, with what is described as "obvious trauma."

"The victim was pronounced deceased," a portion of Phoenix Police's 2017 statement reads.

We have previously reported on Paulos' murder.

"He was [a] very, very loving person. He loved everybody," said Paulos' mother, Evelyn, in 2018.

In our 2018 report, we noted that the suspect was identified by law enforcement as Arredondo.

Dig deeper:

In their Oct. 16 statement, Phoenix Police said that following Arredondo's arrest and extradition back to the U.S., investigators traveled to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office to interview Arredondo.

"During that interview, he confessed to the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Evin Paulos, and to fleeing the country shortly after the incident to evade capture," read a portion of the statement.

Arredondo, according to police, was returned to Phoenix on Oct. 15.

What we don't know:

Phoenix Police did not say where Arredondo was arrested in Mexico.