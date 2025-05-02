Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sentenced in Preston Lord killing; Inside look at Lori Vallow Daybell's prison cell | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 2, 2025 7:24pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the first sentencing of a suspect in the Preston Lord killing to the living conditions of Lori Vallow Daybell in prison, here are tonight's top stories.

William Owen Hines sentenced

Featured

Preston Lord case: William Hines sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter
article

Preston Lord case: William Hines sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter

William Owen Hines, the first of seven suspects in the 2023 beating death of Preston Lord, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Lori Vallow Daybell's prison housing

Featured

What are conditions like for 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell? Inside look at Estrella Jail
article

What are conditions like for 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell? Inside look at Estrella Jail

We're getting a look at the housing conditions of convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell while she spends her days in Maricopa County's Estrella Jail. She's in her cell alone for 23 hours a day.

Daughter arrested for allegedly killing her father

Featured

Daughter arrested in murder of her father as neighbors mourn for 61-year-old 'Reggie' Anderson
article

Daughter arrested in murder of her father as neighbors mourn for 61-year-old 'Reggie' Anderson

Police say Reginald "Reggie" Anderson was fatally shot by his daughter, Reilan, at his home in West Phoenix.

Toddler in critical condition after being shot by her father

Featured

Toddler in critical condition after SWAT responds to shooting in Surprise
article

Toddler in critical condition after SWAT responds to shooting in Surprise

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody after SWAT team broke into a home in Surprise after hearing gunshots.

1966 desegregation order ended by Justice Department

Featured

School desegregation order from 1966 ended by Justice Department: What to know
article

School desegregation order from 1966 ended by Justice Department: What to know

The U.S. Justice Department has lifted a decades-old school desegregation order in Louisiana, calling its continued existence a "historical wrong."

Nightly RoundupNewsPhoenix