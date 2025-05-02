Suspect sentenced in Preston Lord killing; Inside look at Lori Vallow Daybell's prison cell | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the first sentencing of a suspect in the Preston Lord killing to the living conditions of Lori Vallow Daybell in prison, here are tonight's top stories.
William Owen Hines sentenced
Featured
William Owen Hines, the first of seven suspects in the 2023 beating death of Preston Lord, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lori Vallow Daybell's prison housing
Featured
We're getting a look at the housing conditions of convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell while she spends her days in Maricopa County's Estrella Jail. She's in her cell alone for 23 hours a day.
Daughter arrested for allegedly killing her father
Featured
Police say Reginald "Reggie" Anderson was fatally shot by his daughter, Reilan, at his home in West Phoenix.
Toddler in critical condition after being shot by her father
Featured
A 48-year-old man was taken into custody after SWAT team broke into a home in Surprise after hearing gunshots.
1966 desegregation order ended by Justice Department
Featured
The U.S. Justice Department has lifted a decades-old school desegregation order in Louisiana, calling its continued existence a "historical wrong."