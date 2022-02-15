Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until WED 1:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Suspect sought after man was shot outside of Phoenix business: police

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:39AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect sought after man shot outside of Phoenix business: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in Phoenix on the night of Feb. 14

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to 35th Avenue and Van Buren just after 5 p.m. and found 31-year-old Ricardo Enrique Garcia Rodriguez. Officers performed life-saving measures on Rodriguez until firefighters arrived at the scene.

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Preliminary information indicates Garcia Rodriguez was shot by a male after a verbal altercation outside of a business in the area," police said in a statement. "That man left before police were on scene."

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS