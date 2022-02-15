Suspect sought after man was shot outside of Phoenix business: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in Phoenix on the night of Feb. 14
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to 35th Avenue and Van Buren just after 5 p.m. and found 31-year-old Ricardo Enrique Garcia Rodriguez. Officers performed life-saving measures on Rodriguez until firefighters arrived at the scene.
Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he later died.
"Preliminary information indicates Garcia Rodriguez was shot by a male after a verbal altercation outside of a business in the area," police said in a statement. "That man left before police were on scene."
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
