'You can't hide': Mesa K9 officer tracks down man accused of assaulting woman at light rail stop

A Mesa K9 officer tracked down a man accused of assaulting a woman at a light rail station, police said.

A woman had reportedly been standing at the light rail station on Main Street and Alma School at 4 a.m. on Feb. 12 when she was knocked to the ground from behind.

The attacker, later identified as 39-year-old Leon Jones, hit her in the head multiple times and grabbed her neck until she passed out, police said. When she woke up, he allegedly continued to attack her and forcibly removed her clothing before choking her again.

"The victim told police that she did not know who Jones was and has never seen him before," police said.

A security guard for a nearby business in the area ran to help after hearing her screams, and Jones ran away once he arrived.

Police used information gathered from the victim and the guard to look for him, and a K9 officer picked up his scent to track him down.

Within 20 minutes, officers say K9 Officer Hasso was able to find Jones hiding under a box behind some bushes in the area.

"Jones did not follow commands and was shot with one less lethal bean bag round to the buttocks," officials said.

Jones was arrested and faces charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse and aggravated assault. He has been held on a $25,000 bond.

