Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
4
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

Man arrested after 11 stabbed throughout Albuquerque

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 6:34AM
New Mexico
Associated Press
28691765-police_lights_1440706529550.jpg article

FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people, leaving two critically injured, at multiple locations in the city, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing downtown around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. A man suffered a laceration to his hand and was treated at a local hospital, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement. Police said the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife.

About two miles east, near the University of New Mexico, police received another call about a person who was stabbed in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

A third stabbing occurred in front of an apartment building around 1 p.m., police said, and a fourth incident was reported nearby in which a man was stabbed in the neck.

Police said another call came about a suspect attempting to stab customers at a convenience store. Officers arrived and found "multiple stabbing victims," the statement said. Additional calls came in about two more stabbings.

The victims were taken to several hospitals and are all in stable condition. Two victims were critically injured and some were treated and released, police said.

RELATED: AirTag stalking: Apple cracking down on unwanted tracking

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings "appear to be random ... There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point," he said.

Police arrested a man who's believed to have stabbed as many as 11 people, authorities said. He was not identified on Sunday.