Suspect sought in deadly north Phoenix motel shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at an extended stay motel in north Phoenix that left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded just before 3:30 p.m. on April 17 to reports of a shooting in front of a motel room near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue.

Once at the scene, police found a man on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The man, who is in his late teens, has not been identified.

"Detectives responded to investigate the shooting and to speak with witnesses," Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "Currently, no suspects have been detained."

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Area where the shooting happened: