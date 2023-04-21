Pursuit ends with crash in Sun City, teen murder suspect in custody

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A teen accused of murder is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash near 101st Avenue and Grand early Friday morning.

Sir Amir Williamson, 17, had been pulled over in an SUV in Wickenburg with at least three other people in the car at 4 a.m. on April 21. It is unknown why the vehicle was stopped by police.

Officers later found out that Williamson was wanted for allegedly killing his cousin at a north Phoenix motel earlier this week.

Police say that the SUV refused to yield and fled at high speed into the city of Surprise. The pursuit eventually came to an end in Sun City after the vehicle crashed into a block wall.

The SUV had been traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour during the chase, officials said.

It's still unclear why Williamson was in Wickenburg or if he was driving the SUV.

A woman and two juveniles that were in the vehicle were detained after the crash. Williamson fled the scene, but he was eventually found and arrested after a manhunt that lasted several hours.

Where the alleged pursuit ended: