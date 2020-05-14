Suspect subdued by K-9 following officer-involved shooting in Prescott Valley

Police say a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday evening in Prescott Valley.

According to Prescott Valley police, the suspect was driving a vehicle and failed to yield to an officer on Highway 69 in Prescott before entering Prescott Valley and failing to stop for another officer.

The suspect continued driving through Prescott Valley at speeds reaching 120 mph before making a U-turn and attempting to ram an officer's vehicle. The officer then fired on the suspect who continued driving and struck another vehicle, causing minor injuries to that driver.

The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and ran to the Frontier Village Shopping Center where a K-9 was deployed to subdue the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is conducting the investigation.