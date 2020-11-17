Suspect, victim identified after body was found near river bottom with 'obvious signs of foul play'

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the area of 3100 S. Central Avenue near the river bottom.

When officers arrived at the scene at about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, they located a woman's body.

"It is unknown at this time how long the female had been there. There were obvious signs of foul play," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

On Nov. 24, police determined that foul play did play a part in the woman's death, and she was identified as Amy "Ruby" Leagans.

Leagans' family reported her as missing on Oct. 27. They had contacted the Chandler Police Department to report that they had not heard from her since Oct. 21.

Timothy Sullivan; Amy "Ruby" Leagans (Chandler Police Dept.)

During the investigation, police said they identified suspicious circumstances regarding Leagans' disappearance and identified 61-year-old Timothy Sullivan as a suspect.

"We are actively searching for Sullivan and are asking the public for assistance with any information or possible locations of Sullivan," said Justus.

If you have any information about this case, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS