Suspect wanted for ramming Maricopa County deputy's car in Youngtown

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man accused of assaulting a deputy in Youngtown back in May.

The incident began after he was reportedly driving a car with a stolen license plate on May 17. Deputies say he rammed his car into a patrol vehicle at a QuikTrip, then hit two other cars before fleeing.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a dirt lot a few miles away near El Mirage Road and Desert Cove.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 602-876-1011.

