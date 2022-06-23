Man shot, killed on I-10 bridge in central Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed on a footbridge over Interstate 10 in central Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. on June 23 near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street.

Witnesses discovered that a man had been shot on a pedestrian footbridge that overlooks the I-10 freeway.

The victim, who was not identified, died from his injuries at the scene.

Detectives are still talking to witnesses to figure out what happened.

