Avondale shooting: Man in critical condition after getting shot in chest area, police say
article
AVONDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Avondale Police Department say they are currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on the night of June 22.
The shooting happened in the area of Van Buren and Dysart. According to police, a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a "significant gunshot wound to the upper chest area." That person was listed in critical condition.
The second person shot, identified by police as a 47-year-old adult woman, suffered injuries that were possibly caused by fragments.
An investigation is ongoing.
