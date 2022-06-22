Avondale shooting: Man in critical condition after getting shot in chest area, police say

article

Officials with the Avondale Police Department say they are currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on the night of June 22.

The shooting happened in the area of Van Buren and Dysart. According to police, a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a "significant gunshot wound to the upper chest area." That person was listed in critical condition.

The second person shot, identified by police as a 47-year-old adult woman, suffered injuries that were possibly caused by fragments.

An investigation is ongoing.

