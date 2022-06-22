'Operation Gun Crime Crackdown': Phoenix Police announce effort to reduce gun violence

The Phoenix Police Department announced a multi-agency crackdown on gun violence in the city on Wednesday.

"Operation Gun Crime Crackdown" is a multi-agency effort to focus on reducing gun crime in the community. The department said it will assign detectives to individual precincts to work with neighborhood enforcement teams and patrol officers.

"We just do something to protect our children and my officers from gun violence," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Last week, Chief Williams testified at a Senate hearing on gun violence. Williams' testimony came just a day after a Phoenix detective was shot during an ambush shooting.

The department was joined at Wednesday's news conference by the Maricopa County Attorney, Mayor Kate Gallego, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the family of Emily Morgan, who was killed in a mass shooting at a Phoenix strip mall.

Emily Morgan's family speaks out

About 100 people reportedly gathered for a party on June 4 that was promoted on social media when police say a fight broke out between multiple groups. It escalated into a series of shootings inside the building, in the parking lot, and on the street.

Emily Morgan, 14, died from her injuries at the hospital. Two women suffered life-threatening injuries, while five men and a teenage boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter has not been caught, and no suspect description has been released.

"We watch our door every night and wait for her to walk through," Emily's father said. "We need your help. Not just us, but other families."

"She didn't want this. She didn't want to die young," said Emily's mother.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Emily Morgan was killed during a mass shooting at a Phoenix strip mall.

More Arizona headlines