'Another sad day for our department’: Phoenix Police detective ambushed, shot several times

A Phoenix Police detective was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times by two men, the department said on June 14.

The incident happened in south Phoenix just before 12:15 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road, when a detective was conducting a follow-up investigation inside an unmarked car.

While the detective was inside her car, a vehicle pulled up and slowed down next to her before continuing down the road. A short time later, the same vehicle returned to the area and drove past the detective's car once again. The vehicle then stopped behind the detective's car and two men got out.

"The two men got out of the car with handguns drawn and pulled masks over their faces," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said. "Through the rearview mirror the detective was able to see the actions of the two males and began to put on her police ballistic vest and draw her handgun."

One of the men stood in front of the detective's car, while the other stood outside the passenger door.

Both men then opened fire, striking the detective multiple times as she got out of her car.

"Due to her injuries the detective was unable to fire back." Sgt. Krynsky added.

After the shooting, the two men ran back to their car. The detective was able to call for help over her radio.

The suspects were then found by police at a home near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road where they were taken into custody.

The suspects were not identified. Police said they will be booked into jail and more information will be released on Wednesday morning.

Police later said that the officer was in stable condition. Her name wasn't released, but she's a 19-year veteran of the department and her ballistic vest is credited for saving her life.

This was the ninth Phoenix officer shot since last December.

"This incident highlights the inherent danger our police officers face investigating these violent crimes in an attempt to apprehend dangerous criminals," Sgt. Krynsky said.

‘Another sad day for our department’

Phoenix Police Department Executive Assistant Chief, Michael Kurtenbach, spoke at the press conference following the shooting, "I stand before you today, another sad day for our department and our city as another Phoenix Police officer has been shot in the line of duty."

He goes on to say that Phoenix's homicide rate is up 24% from this time, last year.

"Homicides involving firearms are up 45% over the same time last year," Kurtenbach said. He says Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams is in Washington D.C. to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on gun violence and its impact on Phoenix.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released a statement on the June 14 ambush shooting that left a Phoenix Police detective injured.

