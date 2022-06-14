Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
2
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Arizona man convicted of stealing Social Security checks

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A Chino Valley man has been convicted of stealing Social Security checks from his daughter and putting the money in his own bank account.

Prosecutors said a Yavapai County Superior Court jury found 58-year-old David Lawrence Schuck guilty of one count each of theft and fraudulent schemes.

Schuck’s daughter reported to authorities in May 2019 that her estranged father had taken several Social Security checks issued to her without her knowledge or permission.

Schuck was accused of signed his daughter’s name to the checks and deposited them into his bank account.

He also allegedly took additional checks issued to his daughter by electronically depositing them into his own account.

Prosecutors said Schuck is facing a minimum of three years in prison when he’s sentenced on July 11.

Arizona crime news