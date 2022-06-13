Apache Junction teen witnessed murder-suicide of parents, police say

An Apache Junction man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself, and police say their 13-year-old son was the one who made the 911 call.

The boy called police at around 8 p.m. on June 12, telling officers that "his father just shot his mother multiple times" at a home near Tomahawk Road and Superstition Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the body of his wife, who had also been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three kids between the ages of six to 13 were home when the shooting happened.

No other information was released.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Help is available for those who are victims of domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY: 1-800-787-3224). You can also text START to 88788.

More crime news