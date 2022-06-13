Wrong way crashes on Loop 202, I-10 leave 3 injured, including state trooper

A total of three people, including a state trooper, were injured in wrong-way crashes on Interstate 10 and Loop 202 early Monday morning.

Loop 202 crash

In Chandler, the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed at Arizona Avenue SR 87 after a crash that hurt two people.

A driver was reportedly heading south down the northbound lanes and had even left the freeway for a short time before reentering the freeway in the wrong direction again.

A trooper used a pit maneuver to stop the driver, causing a collision that sent both of them to the hospital.

The suspect driver reportedly has life-threatening injuries, and the trooper is expected to be OK.

Officials also noted that the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are looking into whether impairment played a role in the crash.

I-10 crash

Meanwhile, on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, one person was seriously injured in a collision on the westbound lanes near the 7th Street exit.

Officials say a driver drove onto the freeway using the off-ramp and hit a car going the opposite direction.

The alleged wrong-way driver had to be rescued from their truck and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The freeway was closed for a short time for the investigation.

