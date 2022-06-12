'It's dangerous': Accident-prone Phoenix intersection to get new left turn lanes, signals

"We know we have a problem in the city of Phoenix with our roads and dangerous intersections."

7th Avenue and Southern is one of the intersections at scrutiny.

Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari represents District 7, which includes this intersection.

"We know it has been one of the most dangerous intersections in the city of Phoenix with more than 141 collisions when we look at data from 2016 to 2020," Ansari said.

In fact, while visiting the intersection to cover the story, a rollover crash happened.

"It's dangerous," said one resident. "I live right down the street right here and maybe…there's like three accidents here in a week."

Residents say it's been going on for too long, and something needs to be done.

"When I come to school at night, there's always accidents on the street," said a resident. "It's either during the day or at night - anytime of the day."

Councilwoman Ansari says that $350,000 have been allocated to make changes to the intersection, which will include additional left turn lanes and signals.

"These are some pretty significant changes to the intersection," Ansari said. "Design work will begin in July, and we hope to have construction completed by spring of 2023."

The councilwoman says it's part of a larger effort within the city's road safety action plan. It's a welcome change for those living near the accident-prone intersection.

"It's scary because I just live down the street. It could be one of my family in that car or something."