Man found stabbed inside burning Gilbert home

Police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds inside a burning home in Gilbert on Saturday night.

A witness had called 911 at around 9 p.m. on June 11 after they reportedly heard a "person in distress" and the smell of smoke coming from a home near Gilbert and Ray roads.

When first responders arrived, they discovered multiple fires inside the house and a man with "lacerations" on his body.

The man, who was not named, was hospitalized and is in unknown condition.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

