Wrong-way crash on SR 51 in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
A crash on State Route 51 near Northern article

A crash on State Route 51 near Northern

PHOENIX - One person was killed and another was hurt in a wrong-way crash on State Route 51 late Saturday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed near the Northern Avenue exit while troopers investigated the collision.

Witnesses reported seeing driver heading north down the southbound lanes just before midnight on June 11. The crash happened shortly after, officials said.

One person was hospitalized in unknown condition, while the wrong-way driver died from their injuries.

No names were released.

