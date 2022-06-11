17-year-old boy fighting for his life after being found in Phoenix pool, fire department says

article

A 17-year-old boy was found in a Phoenix pool on the afternoon of June 11, and rescue crews say he's fighting for his life.

Phoenix Fire crews responded near I-17 and Peoria Avenue to reports of a teen who was underwater for about 20 seconds before being pulled out of the pool by family members.

"The patient was transported in seriously critical condition to a nearby hospital for treatment," says Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage.

No further information is available.