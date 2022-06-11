Expand / Collapse search
Arizona man accused of shooting flamethrower during California street takeovers

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona man accused of shooting flamethrower during California street takeovers

PHOENIX - An Arizona man is behind bars after he reportedly fired a flamethrower during several illegal street takeovers in California.

Body camera video shows Phoenix Police's Street Racing Task Force taking Eric Hanshaw into custody.

Hanshaw was arrested June 9 at a strip mall near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police allege the man shot off a flamethrower during a takeover in San Bernardino back in April. He reportedly has done this several times and is also accused of promoting street takeovers in Arizona.

Street takeovers are when a group of drivers block traffic and perform dangerous maneuvers in the middle of intersections.

A second man was also arrested, but his name was not released.

Eric Hanshaw

Eric Hanshaw

