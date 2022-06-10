AMBER Alert issued in Phoenix area for baby, mother missing after 'violent' home invasion

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Breaking News

AMBER Alert issued in Phoenix area for baby, mother missing after 'violent' home invasion

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:12PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

AMBER Alert issued in Phoenix area for baby, mother missing after 'violent' home invasion

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search for a nine-month-old baby is at the center of an Arizona AMBER Alert that was issued around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

The Buckeye Police Department says the baby, Raylon Tucker, and his mother, Jessica Jones Angulo, 19, went missing after she took him during "a violent early morning home invasion near Baseline and Miller."

The department released more information about the home invasion, saying at around 12:30 a.m., Angulo and three others broke into a home, assaulted those inside, threatened them with a gun, then grabbed the baby and drove off.

One of the victims, police say, is the father of the baby, and that he and Angulo have an ongoing custody dispute.

"Biological mother (Jessica Jones Angulo) and maternal uncle (Exzavior Jones) of missing child with two accomplices kicked in the front door of the child’s biological father’s house on 06/10/22 after midnight. A physical fight ensued between numerous family members and the suspects when Exzavior intentionally fired a handgun. Jessica was able to grab the child from a 13-year-old trying to find a safe place away from the fight. Jessica, Exzavior, and their two accomplices fled the scene," the Arizona Department of Public Safety further explained.

So far, police say one of the suspects involved in the reported home invasion has been arrested and identified as Jessica Howard Davila. Two other suspects are still missing, including Exzavior Jones, the child's uncle. A suspect car has also been found.

Angulo and Tucker are still missing.

Call 911 with any information you might have about this AMBER Alert. You can also call the Buckeye Police Department at 623-349-6400.