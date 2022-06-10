AMBER Alert issued in Phoenix area for baby, mother missing after 'violent' home invasion

The search for a nine-month-old baby is at the center of an Arizona AMBER Alert that was issued around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

The Buckeye Police Department says the baby, Raylon Tucker, and his mother, Jessica Jones Angulo, 19, went missing after she took him during "a violent early morning home invasion near Baseline and Miller."

The department released more information about the home invasion, saying at around 12:30 a.m., Angulo and three others broke into a home, assaulted those inside, threatened them with a gun, then grabbed the baby and drove off.

One of the victims, police say, is the father of the baby, and that he and Angulo have an ongoing custody dispute.

"Biological mother (Jessica Jones Angulo) and maternal uncle (Exzavior Jones) of missing child with two accomplices kicked in the front door of the child’s biological father’s house on 06/10/22 after midnight. A physical fight ensued between numerous family members and the suspects when Exzavior intentionally fired a handgun. Jessica was able to grab the child from a 13-year-old trying to find a safe place away from the fight. Jessica, Exzavior, and their two accomplices fled the scene," the Arizona Department of Public Safety further explained.

So far, police say one of the suspects involved in the reported home invasion has been arrested and identified as Jessica Howard Davila. Two other suspects are still missing, including Exzavior Jones, the child's uncle. A suspect car has also been found.

Angulo and Tucker are still missing.

Call 911 with any information you might have about this AMBER Alert. You can also call the Buckeye Police Department at 623-349-6400.