Man dies in Phoenix Police custody, investigation underway

Phoenix officers are investigating after a 19-year-old man died while in their custody Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a business near 91st Avenue and McDowell for reports of an injured person and found a man who was rolling on the ground and seemed to be impaired.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Caleb Blake, was shirtless and had his pants around his ankles.

Officers reportedly handcuffed Blake before he was moved somewhere else to be medically evaluated.

"Additional officers got to the business, and Blair was placed in handcuffs without further incident," police said in a statement. "For his safety, he was taken to a shaded area and the fire department was requested to evaluate him."

Blair went unconscious, and police say they then removed his handcuffs before emergency crews tried to resuscitate him.

The 19-year-old died at the hospital.

Phoenix police say the actions of the officers involved will be subject to "an internal and criminal investigation."

