Man dies after being found shot in car, Phoenix police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for whoever shot and killed a man in a vehicle near 27th Avenue and Washington Street early Friday morning.

PHOENIX - A man has died after he was found sitting in a car with a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said Friday.

Officers received reports of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. on June 10 near 27th Avenue and Washington Street.

They reportedly discovered the wounded man sitting in a nearby vehicle. The victim, identified only as a man in his 50s, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

