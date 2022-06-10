Man dies after being found shot in car, Phoenix police say

A man has died after he was found sitting in a car with a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said Friday.

Officers received reports of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. on June 10 near 27th Avenue and Washington Street.

They reportedly discovered the wounded man sitting in a nearby vehicle. The victim, identified only as a man in his 50s, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news