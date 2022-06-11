Women wanted for pepper spraying cashiers, stealing from south Phoenix clothing stores
PHOENIX - Police are looking for two women who reportedly pepper sprayed employees before stealing from clothing stores in south Phoenix back in December and January.
The suspects allegedly stole from a BBB Fashion near 35th Avenue and Southern on Dec. 21 and a Melrose Fashion near 7th Street and Baseline on Jan. 25.
In both cases, police say they pepper sprayed the cashier before running away with stolen clothing.
The women were both described as Hispanic, 5'5", and in their mid-20s with black and brown hair.
One of them may be pregnant, police said.
They may be driving a white Chevy Tahoe or Suburban from the early 2000s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
More Arizona headlines
- Baby found safe after Buckeye home invasion by his mother sparks AMBER Alert
- Arizona man accused of shooting flamethrower during California street takeovers
- 911 calls, bodycam video released of deadly Phoenix police shooting
Suspect vehicle (Silent Witness)