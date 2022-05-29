Suspect dead in north Phoenix police shooting

A man is dead after he allegedly pointed a gun at police officers before being shot in a north Phoenix neighborhood on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute at a home near 24th Street and Cactus Road.

"While responding to the scene, officers learned that an adult male involved in the dispute had a firearm and discharged it inside and outside the residence several times," Sgt. Vincent Cole said in a statement on May 30.

Once at the scene, officers saw the 52-year-old man standing outside the home waving a gun around.

"Officers gave him commands to drop it, before he pointed it at them, resulting in an officer involved shooting," Sgt. Cole added.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released. No officers were injured.

Witnesses saw more than a dozen police cars in the neighborhood and a PD helicopter hovering over the area.

"If you reach for the weapon, the dog will bite," a neighbor recounted hearing from a police officer's megaphone.

The scene of a police shooting near 24th Street and Cactus.

