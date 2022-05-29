Expand / Collapse search

Overnight shooting at Maryvale party leaves 6 injured

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
The scene of a shooting investigation near 59th Avenue and Thomas in Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Six people were hurt after a shooting broke out at a party in Maryvale early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said.

Dozens of shots rang out at around 3 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas, according to witnesses.

Police only said that six people "sustained injuries," but did not say if they had been shot or what specifically wounded them.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

