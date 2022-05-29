Overnight shooting at Maryvale party leaves 6 injured
article
PHOENIX - Six people were hurt after a shooting broke out at a party in Maryvale early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said.
Dozens of shots rang out at around 3 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas, according to witnesses.
Police only said that six people "sustained injuries," but did not say if they had been shot or what specifically wounded them.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.
More crime news
- ‘Sick joke’: Florida man posts photo posing with weapons, asking directions to nearest school
- Man claims self-defense in north Phoenix homicide: police
- Husband, wife dead after apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix
Advertisement