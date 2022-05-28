Expand / Collapse search
Domestic violence situation ends in murder-suicide, Phoenix Police say

By Kenneth Wong and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated May 29, 2022 5:52AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Husband, wife dead following apparent murder-suicide incident in Phoenix

The incident happened at a home in the area of 40th Street and Shea Boulevard. Police say the husband apparently shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a murder-suicide incident that followed a domestic violence situation.

The incident reportedly happened in a residential neighborhood southwest of 40th Street and Cactus Road.

"It appears an adult male shot his adult female wife and then shot himself," read a portion of a brief statement released by police.

The female, according to officials, did not survive her injuries, while the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"There were two dogs also found shot to death in the home," read a portion of the statement.

Police identified the two people in the incident as Susan Potts and William Potts. An investigation is ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Help is available for those who are victims of domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY: 1-800-787-3224). You can also text START to 88788.

