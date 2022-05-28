Swimmer goes missing at Lake Pleasant in 6th straight weekend incident

article

Maricopa County deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant and didn't resurface on Saturday, marking the sixth straight weekend of incidents at the lake.

Deputies say the man wasn't wearing a life jacket when he submerged near South Barker Island at around 11 a.m. Witnesses did not see him come back out.

The search is ongoing, and no other details were released.

Last week, a woman died after her leg was amputated in a boating accident on the lake. An 18-year-old was pulled from the water the weekend prior in an apparent drowning incident.

Neria Aranbayev, 20, was found on the night of April 24, about 21 feet below the water's surface. On May 1, an unidentified man's body was found 25 feet underwater near Jet Ski Point.

An 83-year-old woman died on the lake on May 8 after being thrown from her boat.

Safety tips while on the water

Authorities say there is zero tolerance for irresponsible boating behavior.

"Zero tolerance. We will be citing anyone without a life jacket, Coast Guard approved, 12 years and younger. We will be doing boat checks on the water it is to keep everyone safe," said Maricopa County Sheriff's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

The message is more important now than ever, especially because of the tragic events that have unfolded at the lake recently.

"There has definitely been more drowning calls early in the season," said Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol Det. Rob Marske.

The sheriff's office says it's also seeing record-breaking numbers of people at the lake as many try to escape the heat, but it adds that the education to avoid tragedy starts before you get here.

As for the Memorial Day weekend, there will be extra personnel patrolling the lake.

"Gonna have two paramedics and two EMTs. All of us are rescue swimmer qualified," said Josh Carpenter with Peoria Fire and Medical Department. "On a busy weekend like Memorial Day, we will have an additional two people out here. That is an ambulance crew."

Speaking about the most recent deadly incident on the lake, Carpenter says, "any time anybody gets off the boat into the water, the motor should be off."

He says it’s not just the boat’s propellors that you should stay away from, ropes used for towing could also contribute to critical injuries.

"Whatever rope is attached to the tube or wakeboard or water ski, that rope is just as dangerous as the propeller it could get caught up in. We recently had an accident, had a patient that had that rope wrapped around her body, and it got caught in the propeller," he said.

