Rescue crews searching for missing person after reported Lake Pleasant boat crash

article

Rescue crews with the Peoria Fire and Medical Department searched an area of Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon for a person who never came up from the water after a reported boat crash, and after a while of searching, the search was handed off to the sheriff's office.

Captain Mark Barbee with the department says, "Peoria Fire-Medical Department has swimmers in the water looking for one missing person."

After 30 minutes of not being able to find the person, the search was handed over to crews with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.