Woman has leg amputated after Lake Pleasant boating incident, deputies say

Rescue crews responded to a serious incident at Lake Pleasant for the fifth weekend in a row, this time with a woman having her leg amputated, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on May 21.

The incident happened in the north area of the lake around 5 p.m.

"An adult female had a leg amputation and was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies are investigating the cause of this incident," said Sgt. Monica Bretado.

Peoria Fire and Medical says the "accidental limb amputation" was from a water-skiing accident.

Investigators say they don't know if alcohol was a factor in this incident.

No further information is available.

Deadly incidents at Lake Pleasant

This incident marks the fifth incident Lake Pleasant has seen five weeks in a row.

Twenty-year-old Neria Aranbayev was found on the night of April 24, about 21 feet below the surface of Lake Pleasant. On May 1, an unidentified man's body was found 25-feet underwater near Jet Ski Point. An 83-year-old woman was thrown from a boat on May 8 and died. Her name was Rosario Benitez.

On May 15, an 18-year-old's body was recovered from the lake.

Safety tips while on the water

Authorities say there is zero-tolerance for irresponsible boating behavior.

"Zero tolerance. We will be citing anyone without a life jacket, Coast Guard approved, 12 years and younger. We will be doing boat checks on the water it is to keep everyone safe," said Maricopa County Sheriff's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

The message is more important now than ever, especially because of the tragic events that have unfolded at the lake recently.

"There has definitely been more drowning calls early in the season," said Maricopa County Sheriffs Office Lake Patrol Det. Rob Marske. "We have not even hit Memorial Day."

The sheriff's office says it's also seeing record-breaking numbers of people at the lake as many try to escape the heat, but it adds that the education to avoid tragedy starts before you get here.