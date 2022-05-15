Lake Pleasant sees another fatal incident for the fourth week in a row

article

For the fourth weekend in a row, Lake Pleasant has seen deadly incidents stemming from drowning or injuries, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on May 15.

At around 5 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning near Sunset Ridge at Lake Pleasant. They believe an 18-year-old man was swimming, went underwater and never came back up.

Investigators say the victim's body has been recovered and hasn't been identified.

No further information about this incident is available.

Most recent deadly incidents at Lake Pleasant

This incident marks the fourth incident Lake Pleasant has seen four weeks in a row.

Twenty-year-old Neria Aranbayev was found on the night of April 24, about 21 feet below the surface of Lake Pleasant. On May 1, an unidentified man's body was found 25-feet underwater near Jet Ski Point.

In the latest incident prior to this one, an 83-year-old woman was thrown from a boat on May 8 and died. Her name was Rosario Benitez.