Man claims self-defense in north Phoenix homicide: police

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead Saturday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say they received a call of a man who had been shot in the chest at around 6 p.m. near 39th and Grovers Avenues.

Once at the scene, officers found 49-year-old David Standley, who had been shot. Standley was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"An adult male was detained on scene and was interviewed by detectives, ultimately making a claim of self-defense," Sgt. Vincent Cole said in a statement on May 29.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, the man was released. Police say their investigation will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.