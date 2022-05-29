Body of missing swimmer pulled from Saguaro Lake

The body of a swimmer was pulled from Saguaro Lake on Sunday evening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Butcher Jones Recreation Area at the lake for a possible drowning call just after 5 p.m. on May 29.

Witnesses reportedly said they saw a man go underwater, and they did not see him resurface.

His body was recovered from the lake a few hours later, deputies said. His name was not released.

This was the second time a swimmer went missing at a Maricopa County lake this Memorial Day weekend. Deputies are still searching for a man who went missing while out at Lake Pleasant on Saturday.

