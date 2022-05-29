Brush fire partially closes Loop 202 in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - A brush fire has sparked next to the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 in Tempe, sending heavy smoke over the area Sunday night.
The right two lanes of Loop 202 eastbound near McClintock Drive are closed.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control at around 9:30 p.m.
No information was released on what caused the fire.
