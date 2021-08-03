Mother searches for justice after son was shot and killed in North Phoenix

A Phoenix family is still looking for justice after a loved one was shot and killed.

According to Phoenix Police officials, 28-year-old Joseph McNally was shot somewhere near 28th Drive, between Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road. That area is close to the former Metrocenter Mall.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on July 30. McNally died at the hospital.

The suspect is unknown, but police officials say a mid-sized, dark colored SUV, possibly a Lexus with several people inside, was seen driving away after the shooting.

Victim's mother searching for answers

Joseph McNally (Julie Ferer)

Since July 30, Joseph McNally's mother has been living a nightmare. From planning her firstborn's funeral, to trying to learn what led up to his murder.

"I just don’t understand why someone would do something horrific to take life from someone so special he had his whole life ahead of him," said Julie Ferer.

Ferer says she is taking the fight into her own hands. She is passing out Silent Witness flyers in the area north of the former Metrocenter Mall, trying to find anyone who may have seen what happened to her son 28-year-old son.

"I was out there til about 6:00 this morning, just trying to figure out what happened because it’s a homicide," said Ferer. "We don’t get a whole lot of information cause it’s an ongoing investigation."

McNally, who was the oldest of four, always checked in on his family with a routine phone call. Ferer says she will miss everything about him

"He was just a kind, loving soul. Very compassionate. He was a great brother and son," said Ferer. "I won’t let it go cold. I’m not gonna stop."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Meanwhile, McNally's family is trying to raise money for his funeral, as well as contributing to the Silent Witness reward

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

