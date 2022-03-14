Teen dead, 3 others seriously hurt in east Phoenix crash

article

A teenage boy is dead and three other people, including two teens, have serious injuries following a crash Sunday night at an east Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on March 13 when a Ford Mustang crashed into a Honda Accord at 36th Street and Indian School Road.

"Investigators learned a Ford Mustang was traveling east on Indian School Road at a high rate of speed, and collided with a Honda Accord that was attempting to turn left onto 36th Street," Sgt. Ann Justus said. "As a result of the collision, the Honda was pushed into a traffic signal pole."

Three people were inside the Mustang at the time of the crash, and two of them were ejected. Tomas Villaverde, 16, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The 17-year-old driver and another 16-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

"It is believed speed on the driver's behalf was a contributing factor to this collision," Sgt. Justus said.

The driver of the Accord, a 50-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. Police said he showed signs of alcohol impairment.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash reportedly "resulted in one vehicle splitting into two parts."

"The investigation is ongoing," Sgt. Justus said. "Submission of charges will be decided after the reconstruction and lab results are completed."

