Flagstaff Police looking for alleged shooting suspect who's believed to still be armed

The Flagstaff Police Department says investigators are searching for a man suspected of shooting someone during an argument on the morning of Sunday, March 13.

The shooting happened on South Yale Street when police say Juan Bernardo Valenzuela-Santa Cruz, 30, was arguing with another person. The victim is going to be OK after being shot, police add.

"He is believed to be armed and in the Flagstaff area. If you see him, do not approach him," police said.

If you have any information, call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Juan Bernardo Valenzuela-Santa Cruz

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: